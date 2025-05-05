Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $67.53 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,998 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $67,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $471.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.26 and a 200-day moving average of $428.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $548.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

