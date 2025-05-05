JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,643 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of JD.com worth $42,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

JD.com Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of JD opened at $34.47 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

