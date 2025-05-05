Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Cut by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

