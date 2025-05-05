Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,955 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

