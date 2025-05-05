Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kirby by 873.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 754,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,856,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $104.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

