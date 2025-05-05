Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.