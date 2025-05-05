Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

