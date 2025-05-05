Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,535 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 6.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of Automatic Data Processing worth $297,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $303.57 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $322.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

