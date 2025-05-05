Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $555.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $468.43 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

