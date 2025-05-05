Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 193,506 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,506 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $45,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $74.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

