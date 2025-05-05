Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

