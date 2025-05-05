Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,803 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Lyft worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

