Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 2,500 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

