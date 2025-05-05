Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises about 0.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,581,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 191,175 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,309,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,553,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,751,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,872,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.7098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

