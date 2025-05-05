Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,210,581 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,210,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $350,935,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $311.78 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.