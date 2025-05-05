Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.87 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.