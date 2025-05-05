Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

