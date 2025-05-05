Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 20,320 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 577.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.06 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

