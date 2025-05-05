iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $569.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.13. The company has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

