Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,657 shares of company stock worth $12,230,529 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

