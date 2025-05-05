Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

