Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $203.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.51 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

