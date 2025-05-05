BIP Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,123,000 after acquiring an additional 536,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.62 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

