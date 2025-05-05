Promising Toy Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Dollar Tree, Kroger, and Five Below are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is an informal term for very low-priced, thinly traded shares—often penny or micro-cap equities—that retail investors treat more like speculative playthings than traditional investments. Because they lack liquidity and solid fundamentals, toy stocks tend to exhibit extreme volatility and wild price swings, making them attractive primarily to traders seeking quick gains rather than long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.50. 8,966,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 16,026,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,851,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.30. 1,547,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $961.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $959.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $746.48 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $97.29. 5,291,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,028. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Featured Stories