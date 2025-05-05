Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 4th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or apply products and processes at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to innovations in materials science, electronics, medicine and other fields where manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular level can yield significant technological advances. Performance in this sector often reflects broader trends in research funding, patent activity and commercial adoption of nanoscale technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 443,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $227.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. The firm has a market cap of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,939. Clene has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

