BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys Shares of 17,484 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,287 shares of company stock worth $77,953,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.