Cadian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,604,000. IQVIA accounts for about 4.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.62.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

