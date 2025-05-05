iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

