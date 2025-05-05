C Partners Holding GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

C Partners Holding GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 10.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,202.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,652.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,824.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.