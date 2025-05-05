MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $513,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $12,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,464.67.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,280.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,061.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,972.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

