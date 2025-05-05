Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.23% of HF Sinclair worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

