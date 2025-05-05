BNP Paribas Purchases 10,944 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNP Paribas grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $251,304,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11,026.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,343,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

NYSE:EL opened at $59.36 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

