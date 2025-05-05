Cannae (CNNE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cannae announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.