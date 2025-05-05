Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %
CAPR opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
