SurgePays (SURG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect SurgePays to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SURG stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SurgePays from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

