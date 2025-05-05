Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRCA

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.