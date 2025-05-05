AC Immune (ACIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AC Immune from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

