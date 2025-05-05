Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Apogee Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APGE stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
