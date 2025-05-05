Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Apogee Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,485.84. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.