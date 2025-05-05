U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,495 shares of company stock worth $7,271,419 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

