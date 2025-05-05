Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRO. Barclays upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

