Chapman Financial Group LLC Takes $659,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

