RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.380-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

