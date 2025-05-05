Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 874,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of AR opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

