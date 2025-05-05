20,531 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

