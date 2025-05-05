Sovryn Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Sovryn has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $25,808.67 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 59,843,278.1128857 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.19574695 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $25,508.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

