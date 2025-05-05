Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

