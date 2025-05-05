Head to Head Survey: Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Tintri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tintri 0 0 0 0 0.00

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Tintri’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tintri is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -9,635.29% -330.10% -313.75% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Versus Systems and Tintri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $57,288.00 180.98 -$10.51 million ($1.54) -1.37 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tintri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

