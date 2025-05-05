Dohrnii 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.34 Million (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Dohrnii has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dohrnii token can currently be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dohrnii has a market cap of $75.71 million and $6.34 million worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,224.10 or 1.00289529 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.40 or 0.99950315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dohrnii Token Profile

Dohrnii launched on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,075,042 tokens. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. The official message board for Dohrnii is dohrnii.io/blog. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io.

Buying and Selling Dohrnii

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 4.44807715 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,106,931.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

