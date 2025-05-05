Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,149,000 after purchasing an additional 264,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,184,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,039,000 after acquiring an additional 704,875 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $165.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $5,075,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,685,196 shares in the company, valued at $419,320,207.36. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,603 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

