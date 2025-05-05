Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $171.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.65. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

